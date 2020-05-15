The Government assured that no one in the private sector will lose their jobs due to the financial crisis created by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Government Information Department Co-cabinet Spokesman Information and Communication Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said that as a result of lengthy discussions held between the Minister of Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena, Employers’ union and trade unions they were able to come into an agreement not to terminate any employee.

“Accordingly, the Employers’ Union has agreed not to terminate any employee who was in employment while receiving EPF, salary through salary slips and who were under trust funds by employers,” said the Minister.

According to the Minister, the employers’ union has also agreed to pay at least 50 percent of the basic monthly salary or a minimum of Rs 14,500 each month until the companies resume their work.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)