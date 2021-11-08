No legal issues to prevent non-vaccinated from entering public places

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says there are no legal obstacles to prevent individuals who are not fully vaccinated from entering public places.

Speaking in Parliament today, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said he hopes to take necessary legal steps in this regard.

The Minister said the Attorney General also confirmed that there are no legal issues to enforce such a regulation in the country.

Minister Rambukwella said many developed countries have taken similar measures.

The Minister said accordingly individuals who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places after the enactment of the new law.

