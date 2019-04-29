The United States Government says it continues to assist Sri Lankan authorities in the aftermath of the horrific attacks that occurred in the country on Easter Sunday.

The US Embassy in Colombo said, at the request of the Government, US experts are already working closely with Sri Lankan partners on fulfilling short term, specific objectives related to the recent attacks and to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Embassy stressed that the cooperation does not indicate a larger, long term presence of US security teams in the country.

The statement added, as Sri Lanka looks to the future and to implementing changes in security and communications procedures to prevent future atrocities, the United States stands ready to assist with lessons learned from its own past tragedies and through ongoing cooperation with local authorities.

