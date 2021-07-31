No more localities under isolation orders at present – Army Chief
Posted in Local News
All localities in Sri Lanka that were placed under isolation have now been released from the orders, the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says.
Accordingly, there are no more isolated areas in the country at present, the Army Commander added.
The new development came after the isolation orders imposed on Vadamarachchi North Grama Niladhari Division in Jaffna District were lifted with effect from this morning (July 31).
