No more LP gas scarcity from tomorrow: State Minister

The prevailing domestic Liquid Petroleum (LP) gas scarcity in the country will be settled from tomorrow (23), Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

After paying an inspection visit to the main gas suppliers’ warehouses yesterday, he said there was a shortage of domestic gas in the market due to the stoppage of gas manufacturing.

Therefore, the Litro gas company has continued to release their gas stocks to the market at the old prices. The Laugfs gas has also started releasing their stocks from last Friday (20).

After the State Minister and the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Chairman have visited and met the two gas supply giants, they have agreed to make the availability of gas to the consumers freely from tomorrow (23).

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama)