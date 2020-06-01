No more unemployed graduates from state universities – Bandula

State Universities will not produce unemployed graduates anymore since they follow President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Vision of Prosperity now, Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena said in Ittapana, Malabe on May 29.

The Minister was inspecting 117 acres in Ittepana where a new university will be constructed. The university will be constructed in the Kalutara district as a tribute to the Father of Free Education Dr. C.W.W. Kannangara

At the request of Chancellor of Sri Jayawardenapaura University and Mahanayake of Kalyani Samagri Dhamma Maha Sangha Sabha of Kotte, Ven. Dr.Ittapana Dhammalankara Thera and Dr. Gunawardena inspected the land.

Minister Bandula Gunawardana said that C.W.W Kannangara had rendered a great service to every generation. “Therefore, his homeland is a land of worship. As per the request of Ven. Itappana Dhammaankara Thera, the former Minister Rohitha Abaygunawardana and political authorities selected this land for the proposed university,” he said.

“Even though Colombo and Gampaha have universities, Kalutara which is the homeland of many eminent scholars, lacks a university. A national university will be set up here for the first time this year,” he said.

According to President Gotabaya Rajapakase’s Vision of Prosperity, unemployed and unskilled graduates will not be produced hereafter, he added.

Former MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, former MP Jayantha Samaraweera, Chairman of the University Grants Commission Sampath Amaratunga, University of Moratuwa Vice Chancellor were present.

(Source: Daily News – By Somarathna Pothdeniya and Dinuli Francisco)