Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had decided not to allow anybody to hold wedding receptions at Temple Trees in future, UNP sources said yesterday.

This decision comes after the controversy that arose with regards to a report that a sum exceeding rupees two million had been spent by MP Chathura Senaratne to hold a wedding reception at the venue recent.

The sentiments expressed by the UNP MPs at its parliamentary group meeting had prompted Premier Wickremesinghe to take such a drastic decision, these sources revealed.

Temple Trees has served as the official residence of a number of this country’s leaders since the late 1940’s. At present, it is the official residence of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)