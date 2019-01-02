The JVP says there is no possibility of passing a new Constitution prior to the 4th of February, despite various speculations in this regard.

Leader of the JVP MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaking at a media briefing this morning said the compilation of the final draft of the proposed Constitution has not been completed.

He said he witnessed racist groups claiming that a new Constitution will be passed before the 4th of February.

However the JVP Leader said a new Constitution cannot be passed in the country simply because either MA Sumanthiran or Mahinda Rajapaksa or the JVP hope for it.

He stressed the Constitution in 1978 very clearly states that a new Constitution cannot replace an existing Constitution.

Dissanayake said Parliament is not attempting to pass a new Constitution at present, therefore he called for both the public and media to refrain from spreading false information spread by politicians or groups who rattle off like parrots.

He said at present there isn’t a process in the least to formulate a Constitution much less a Constitution itself, adding however a motion was passed in Parliament to introduce a new Constitution.

The MP said that motion highlights how a new Constitution can be formulated and that was the focus currently.

He said once a Constitution is formulated in Parliament, the next step is as to how the new Constitution should be passed.

(Source: News Radio)