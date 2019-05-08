The University Grant Commission (UGC) yesterday said that no organisation by the name of Sharia University or Batticaloa Campus had requested permission to conduct degree courses.

Issuing a media release the UGC said such an institution located in Poonani in the Eastern Province had not been given authority by the UGC to conduct degree courses.

“The UGC wishes to state that, as per the University Act of 1978 (As amended) the University Grants Commission is only mandated only to “Plan and Coordinate University Education and Regulate the Administration of 15 State Universities that come under the purview of the University Grants Commission,” the statement said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)