Industrial Exports and Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said yesterday that there is no agreement to give any ministerial portfolio to the SLFP candidates once the SLPP wins the forthcoming General election.

He further said that the SLPP has entered an agreement only with the SLFP and not with its Chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena.

“We must watch carefully as to how the group led by former President Maithripala Sirisena behaves after the General election since he can’t be trusted at all,” he added.

“After the election, the former President and his group may impose conditions with regard to the ministerial portfolios.

However, there are no conditions in the agreement entered with the SLFP to give them the ministerial portfolios,” he said.

“Today the Opposition is struggling to block the people-friendly path of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. There should be a stable and united government to build a strong country. The clashes between Ranil Wickramasinghe and Maithripala Sirisena during the Yahapalana regime dragged the country into chaos. We do not want such a thing to happen in the future,” he added.

