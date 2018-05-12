There has been no decision to take over the Samurdhi Bank under the Central Bank, Central Bank Governor, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy said.

The Governor highlighted this at a special media briefing held at the Central Bank headquarters yesterday morning.

He said the Central Bank would only play a monitoring role in the bank but would not take action to take it under their wing.

The Governor was answering questions posed by journalists on the Samurdhi Bank at the briefing organised to explain the latest Monetary Board policy.

(Source: Daily News – By Jayasiri Munasinghe)