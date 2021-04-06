No political motive in ASP Eric Perera’s transfer – Sarath Weerasekara

Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera says the former Assistant Superintendent of Police of Wennappuwa Eric Perera’s transfer was not politically motivated.

The Minister speaking in Parliament said transfers within the Police and the Sri Lanka Army are common occurrences.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman said ASP Perera was transferred on requests by politicians in the Puttalam District as he was cracking down on narcotic rackets in the area.

MP Rahman questioned if the transfer was based on the recommendation of the National Police Commission.

Minister Weerasekera said there was no political influence, adding that Eric Perera’s replacement is also carrying out raids successfully.

The Minister said several petitions were filed against the ASP, adding on the ASPs request, he was transferred to the Negombo Police until the petitions are investigated.

He added another 30 officers along with ASP Perera were issued transfers, and questioned why those transfers were not being questioned.

Commenting on the progress of investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks the Minister of Public Security said five suspects are still being detained at the Criminal Investigations Department with 70 being held at the Terrorist Investigation Division.

He added 44 suspects at the CID have been acquitted and three persons have been released on bail, while at the TID, three persons have been acquitted, four released and 26 released on bail.

(Source: News Radio)