No possibility of holding election on June 20, Election Commission informs court

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka informs the Supreme Court that there are no possibilities of holding an election on June 20 under the current situation in the country.

That was when the petitions against the dissolution of Parliament were taken up for the third day today.

Appearing on behalf of the Election Commission, Counsel Saliya Peiris informed the Five Judge Bench that with the prevailing situation it is not possible to conduct the General Elections on June 20.

He said the election could be held within 60-75 days if the green light is given by the health authorities.