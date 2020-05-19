No public funds for Homagama cricket stadium

Higher Education, Technology, Innovation and Information and Media Minister Dr Bandula Gunawardena yesterday reiterated that no public funds will be utilized for the construction of the proposed cricket stadium in Homagama.

The Minister added that this project is a joint investment by the Sri Lanka Cricket and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“We will not use a single cent of public funds for this project. This cricket stadium will be constructed with all amenities on par with international standards,” Dr Gunawardena saidThe Minister said the construction of this stadium costing US$ 30 million will be completed in three years.

“It will have 40,000 seats under the first phase and the capacity of the stadium will be increased up to 60,000 under the third stage.

He said a university will also be set up at Homagama centering this sports complex.

An environment will be created for sportsmen and women to have their basic and post graduate degrees from this university soon. Addressing a press briefing at the Information Department, the Minister recalled that there was an adverse media campaign when the construction of Mahinda Rajapaksa College in Homagama started.

“The students of this school have excelled in their academic activities,” he said.

