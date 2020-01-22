The Information Technology Society of Sri Lanka says there are no restrictions on recording phone calls.

Issuing a statement, the Society expressed its dismay over requests put forth to the government to impose restrictions on mobile phone applications that are used to record calls.

The Information Technology Society said the country’s learned and intelligent persons making such statements without any basis on the technology industry, results in creating false myths over the matter.

The statement highlights that recording personal phone calls cannot be banned under any circumstance.

The Society accordingly requested groups to refrain from making baseless claims in order to deceive the public.

(Source: News Radio)