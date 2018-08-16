Racism and religious intolerance will not be accommodated again, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said.PM Wickremesinghe observed that some people are unfortunately spreading racism and religious animosity without nurturing empathy and kindness.

Both religious ceremonies held at Madhu Church and Kataragama Devalaya have created a road to reconciliation where people of the North travel to the southern part of the country and vice versa.The Prime Minister made these observations participating in the annual Madhu Church Festival yesterday (15th).

PM Wickremesinghe also handed over a donation of Rs.1 mn allocated by the Tourism and Christian Affairs Ministry for administrative purposes of Madhu Church.The Annual Madhu Festival was concluded following the main mass conducted by Colombo Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. Mannar Bishop Most Rev. Dr. Fidelis Lionel Emmanuel Fernando participated. Mannar District Secretariat and Madhu Divisional Secretariat facilitated Madhu devotees who arrived for the annual celebration

(Government News Portal)