There is no room for robbers and theft in accordance with the Bandaranaike Policies exercised in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President and one of SLFP Advisors Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga said.

She highlighted that no SLFP politician can be a thief or engage in robbing public wealth.

She was addressing the National Women’s Celebration at the Viharamahadevi Park yesterday. “With the noble Bandaranaike policies, SLFP politicians especially the political leaders cannot be thieves or associate thieves,” she noted.

She further said that as per the Bandaranaike policies people, who criticise the government or the rulers cannot be killed. Legal action can be taken against persons who indulge in false criticisms.

“There is no journey with the persons who dilute the SLFP policies and those who support any other parties. Everyone should understand the noble policies of the party,” Kumaratunga added.

(Source: Daily News – By Dharma Sri Abeyratne)