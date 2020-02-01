The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says none of the 33 Lankans including students and their family members who returned to Sri Lanka from Wuhan, China were observed to have any symptoms of the Coronavirus or fever.

The Army Commander however stated that the group will be kept under daily observation by medical specialists and steps would be taken if any changes in their condition are observed.

4 young children aged between 4 & 7 are among the group of 33.

The Army Commander meanwhile assured that the 33 Lankans have been provided with all necessary facilities for the duration of their stay under observation,

Meanwhile a counter has been opened at the Diyatalawa Army camp for the benefit of parents to hand over any items or goods they wish to pass on to their children or relatives.

(Source: News Radio)