Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa had legally renounced his citizenship of the United States, said President’s Counsel Ali Sabry.

The Attorney to the presidential candidate mentioned this holding a special press brief today (10).

He says that there is no truth in the rumors that he is still a citizen of the US.

All documents related to the renouncement of citizenship have been handed over to the Elections Commission, Sabry further said.

(Source: Ada Derana)