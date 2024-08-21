NPP promises to fight poverty, lower electricity bills and recover stolen money

The National People’s Power (NPP) leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, stated that an NPP government would take control of the country with a plan to eliminate poverty while curbing waste, theft, and corruption.

Speaking at a rally in Galgamuwa on Tuesday (August 20), he outlined the NPP’s plan to develop agriculture, the rural economy, and small industries.

Dissanayake clarified that the country is in trouble not because of a natural disaster, but due to the actions of the politicians who have governed it.

He claimed that these politicians didn’t want to eliminate poverty, create new jobs for people in villages like Galgamuwa, or make the people happy because they knew that if they did, the people would no longer rely on them to solve their problems.

He promised that an NPP government would provide a minimum allowance of Rs. 10,000 to low-income families until they are able to earn enough on their own.

Dissanayake also said they would reduce electricity tariffs by one-third, lower fuel prices, and remove VAT on food, health, and education.

The NPP government plans to set up a development bank that will offer low-interest loans without needing property as collateral and will waive farmers’ loans after a survey.

Dissanayake also said the NPP would recover Rs. 1,100 billion in unpaid taxes including those owed by liquor manufacturers, ensuring all tax revenue goes to the Treasury.

He emphasized that the NPP will not seek revenge but will recover stolen property, calling it a matter of justice, not vengeance.