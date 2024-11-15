NPP secures majority in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election
Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 11:06 am
As of 10:40 AM today (November 15), based on results released for the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka, the National People’s Power (NPP) has secured a majority in Parliament, winning 123 seats with a total of 6,842,223 votes.
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has reportedly confirmed control of 31 seats with 1,966,875 votes so far.
Additionally, the New Democratic Front has won three seats with 493,359 votes, while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has won two seats with 350,287 votes.
