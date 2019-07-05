An active Member of the National Thowheed Jama’ath (NTJ) was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayaka yesterday (4), while attempting to leave the country.

Ansar Mohamed Rinaz, who had been on the wanted list, was arrested by sleuths from the Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) shortly before boarding a flight to a West Asian country.

According to the Police, the suspect is alleged to have received clandestine military training at a location in Nuwara Eliya.

The man had been under surveillance by the TID for a considerable period of time since the 21 April attacks, they said.

The suspect is a resident of Mawanella and is suspected to have been involved in the vandalising of Buddhist statues at the beginning of this year, Police said.

The suspect had been transferred to the TID based at Police Headquarters and is currently being held on a Detention Order.

The NTJ has been blamed for the bloody Easter Sunday attacks, on 21 April, that killed over 250 people and wounded over 400 others.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Leon Berenger)