Government nurses have launched a two-day token strike at government hospitals across the island.

The Public Services United Nurses Union said that the island-wide strike was launched from 7.00 a.m. this morning (26).

Chairman of the union Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero stated that government nurses have resorted to this trade union action based on several demands.

However, he said that this token strike will not be carried out at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Hospital for Women and at special units.

