Sri Lanka’s Education Minister Professor G. L. Peiris has announced that the 2021 G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination has been postponed by a month.

Accordingly, the examination will be held between February 21 to March 03, 2022.

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held in January 2022.

Prof. Peiris stated that the examination was postponed considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.