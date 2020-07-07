Jul 07 2020 July 7, 2020 July 7, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Octogenarian teacher donates Rs. 200,000 to COVID Fund

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with old retired female teacher in Puttalam

M.A.H.P. Marasinghe, an 84-year old retired female teacher had handed Rs. 200,000 to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was in Puttalam yesterday as a contribution to COVID Fund.

This donation was handed over to President during a public rally in Thaniwella in Madampe organized in support of candidates of Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election.

“Dear President, set up a government that protects law, justice and virtue and build a prosperous country” she had written on the paper used to wrap Rs. 5,000 notes amounting to the value of the donation.

