Twelve suspects have been arrested by Police in Wennappuwa, one for selling narcotics and the other ten, for purchasing drugs.

The main suspect has been identified to be a major heroin racketeer under the alias ‘Olu Mara’, who buys heroin from outside areas and sell them in Sirigampala Colony area.

Stocks of narcotics were sized from the other suspects.

The arrest made yesterday (09) at Sirigampala area in Wennappuwa has led to the discovery of 2g 300mg of heroin on the main suspect.

Reportedly, the suspect has been arrested several times on previous occasions over heroin rackets.

The twelve will be produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court today.