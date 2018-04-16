Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V Vigneshwaran says the closeness between Sri Lanka and India, that once prevailed, can no longer be see.

The Chief Minister has expressed these views speaking to reporters while attending a new year celebration in Tirunelveli India.

The Hindu Newspaper quoted the Northern Province chief minister as saying “though the neighbors did not have strained relations, the closeness that once prevailed between the two countries was also not there anymore.”

He has added that no steps have been taken to facilitate the repatriation of over 1 million Tamils who had fled to various countries including India following the crisis.

