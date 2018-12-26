A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were hospitalised when a gunman opened fire at them in Grandpass this morning.



The dead victim was identified as Dinesh Eranga living in the Henamulla housing complex.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the shooting incident occurred at around 8.00 a.m today outside the Henamulla Housing Scheme.

He said notorious underworld gangster Sanka Shirantha alias ‘Bloemendhal Sanka’, alleged to have carried out the shooting using a pistol.

According to hospital sources, two other persons have been injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital.