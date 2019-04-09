An individual has died while four others sustained injuries following an accident that occurred at the 45th mile post along the Southern Expressway in Kurundugahahetekma.

The incident occurred when a van travelling from Kadawatha to Matara collided with a lorry plying in the same direction.

The accident was reported at around 05.40 this morning. The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Nagoda General Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle had fallen at the wheel resulting in the accident.

The deceased who was travelling on the passenger seat is a 63-year old resident of Piliyandala.

The Welipenna Police are conducting further investigations.

(Source: News Radio)