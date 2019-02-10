A 42-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old injured in a shooting at Thanamalvila this afternoon.

Police said injured person in the shooting is receiving treatment at the Hambantota Hospital.

Four persons who arrived in two vehicles had opened fire and fled the scene.

The deceased was identified as Suduhakuruge Sumith alias Wasantha, a resident of Thanamalvila.

The individual who died in the shooting has been named by Police as the chief suspect in a murder reported four months ago.

The Thanamalwila Police is conducting further investigations.