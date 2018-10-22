A man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Hulankanda in Urubokka this morning, Police said.

Gunfire took place at around 9.25 am this morning (22).

The victim, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, has passed away on admittance to the Heegoda Rural Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 44-year-old named E.S. Chaminda Dayarathne, residing in Akuressa Watta in Walasmulla. He was employed at the Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat.

They said the victim, a resident of Walasmulla, was travelling on a motorcycle when he was shot at.

Urubokka Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.