One Policeman killed in illegal sand mining bust

A Policeman was killed in an attempt to halt an illegal sand mining operation in Kobaigane, Nikaweratiya last night.

A 32-year-old police constable attached to the Kobaigane Police Station has been killed in the incident which occurred at around 12 midnight today (29), stated Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

A team of five officers were conducting an operation based on a Supreme Court order, when the incident occurred.

During the raid, the officers had noticed a tipper truck carrying sand near Daduru Oya. When they signaled the truck to stop, the person operating the truck had run over the officers killing a constable.

The DIG said the truck driver has been identified as an individual who was arrested on previous occasions over similar offences.

He revealed that two Police teams will probe the incident.