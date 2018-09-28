The National Transport Commission (NTC) has launched an online booking facility for long distance private buses starting from Colombo with effect from October 1. The Transport Ministry said passengers who travelled long distances would now have the opportunity of booking seats online through the website www.ntcbooking.lk.

This facility was launched by Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva at the Ministry premises Wednesday evening.The Ministry said passengers would be charged Rs.30 in addition to the bus fare when making an online booking.“With this new facility, passengers can book their seats without any inconvenience,” an official from the ministry said.

Under the first phase, the NTC had provided the facility to book seats on 35 long-distance routes starting from Colombo such as to Kataragama, Jaffna, Badulla, Ampara, Deniyaya, Passara, Lunugala, Akuressa, Thirukovil, Batticaloa, Point Pedro, Madolsima, Anuradhapura, Dayagama and Trincomalee.

The NTC said under the second phase of the programme, it would introduce the online payment (Digital Card) system for online bookings. Earlier the Ministry had also launched SLTB Express e-service which permitted passengers to reserve seats online, on long distance buses

