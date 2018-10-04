Only the Constitutional Council has the authority to take decisions with regard to the Inspector General of Police, Co-cabinet spokesman Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

The Minister was addressing the weekly cabinet media briefing held yesterday at the Government Information Department. He was responding to a query by a journalist regarding the government’s decision with regard to the position of IGP, even after the IGP was highly criticised by the Head of the state.

“Since the IGP was appointed by the Constitutional Council, only the council had the authority to remove him ,” Minister Senaratne added.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Lands and Parliamentary Reforms Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka said an inquiry has also been conducted at ministerial level into allegations levelled against the IGP’s conduct and he was also summoned before the Constitutional Council.

When a journalist inquired whether the President highly criticised the Police at the Tuesday’s Cabinet Meeting, Minister Senaratne said the President stressed the importance of immediate reforms in country’s police service.

(Source: Daily News – By Irangika Range and Ishara Mudugamuwa)