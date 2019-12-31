Dec 31 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Only eye exam for light vehicle licenses – President

Posted in

Driving a car

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to limit the complete medical examination when obtaining a Driver’s License for light vehicles to only the eye exam.

The President has directed his attention to the complexities in the medical examination when obtaining a Driver’s License.

Accordingly the President instructed authorities to complete a full medical examination for individuals seeking to obtain the license for heavy vehicles.

(Source: News Radio)

Share on FB