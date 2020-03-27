Only government pharmacies will remain open
Posted in Local News
Acting IGP C. D. Wickramaratne has ordered police stations to ensure that all pharmacies and groceries, except state-run Osu Sala outlets, are closed during the curfew.
Accordingly, approval has only been granted for the distribution of medicines.
Also, it has been revealed that some supermarkets that have been permitted to deliver goods have been selling goods at their premises and therefore they have been ordered to close immediately.
