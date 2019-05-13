Only Muslim politicians can destroy Muslim extremism, according to the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He says that the number of extremists is higher at this point; therefore it is a responsibility to take measures to eradicate extremism.

The Opposition Leader states that although the President and the Prime Minister say that there are only about 150 terrorists, he is not very confident in it.

Stating that there is no sure word on the security of the country, Rajapaksa pointed out that although higher-ups have requested parents to send children to schools, they haven’t sent their own children to school.

He further said that all communities live in fear today as never before in history.

