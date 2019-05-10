The allegation that a large number of intelligence officials are in remand custody is completely false and baseless. Only seven intelligence officials are now in custody as part of CID investigations and there has not been any political interference at all in this matter, Ports, Shipping and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka said.

He was addressing a meeting at the Matara District Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya held at the Matara Kachcheri Auditorium on May 8.

Minister Ratnayaka said all cases involving intelligence officers were handled by the CID. Among them were the Thajudeen Murder, Ekneligoda disappearance and Keith Noyahr abduction cases. Only seven intelligence officers were in custody today and the bloated figures given by certain persons were far from the truth.

Minister Ratnayake said the Police and Security Forces had brought the situation under control with efficiency following the recent incidents and the people should not entertain any fear about their safety.

We should conduct this years Vesak festival on a grand scale devoid of Pandals and dansalas as the Matara SP had given a form guarantee of peace in the area.

“That is why I requested Ven. Paraduwe Jinaratana Nayake Thera to make this an occasion to discuss arrangements for Vesak.

Lekakhadhikari Matara District Sasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya said he would request the Buddhist public to display their identity by putting up Vesak decorations in their homes and roads with greater vigour than in previous years.

Deputy Minister Buddhika Pathirana, Matara GA Pradeep Ratnayake and Matara SP G.H. Marapana were also present on the occasion.

(Source: Daily News – By Jayasiri Peduruarachchi / Gandara Group Corr.)