The United Peoples Freedom Alliance has once again reiterated that the only solution to the prevailing political crisis is the conduct of a general election.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today UPFA Parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma said the present political deadlock cannot be resolved through a Presidential election.

MP Alahapperuma noted despite claims by the United National Party a Presidential Election will not be the solution for the present political crisis adding even if a new President is appointed the government cannot be dissolved until the 3rd of March 2020.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma further stated if the Tamil National Alliance pledges support to United National Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe in parliament today, then they have no right to function as the opposition in parliament.

The Parliamentarian stressed if Parliamentarians representing the Tamil National Alliance vote in favour of Ranil Wickremesinghe or table affidavits the TNA will lose the right to hold the positions of the Opposition leader and the opposition party.

(Source: News Radio)