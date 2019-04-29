Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has requested former security force chiefs to compile and hand over a report on combatting extremism taking their experience into account.

A special discussion was held last evening with the opposition leader and several former chiefs of security forces regarding the current situation of the country.

This was at his official residence in Wijerama.

Former defense secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, former chief of staff, General Jagath Jayasuriya, Former Navy Commanders, Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda, Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, Admiral Jayantha Colombage, Former Army Commander, General Daya Ratnayake, Former Airforce Commander Air Chief Marshal, Roshan Gunathilake, Former IGP’s Mahinda Balasuriya, Chandra Fernando and former MPs Basil Rajapaksa and G.L Peries partook in the discussions.

