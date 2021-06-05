Opposition Leader stresses the need to address issues of health workers

Making a special statement he said health workers are carrying out their work despite high risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic he said has turned the whole world upside down.

“Health workers are actually battling to help the COVID-19 patients. They risk their own lives. One must also see that there are pregnant women among the health workers. Therefore they should be given the option of working in hospitals which are closer to their homes while arrangements will have to be made to provide them with transport facilities. They also should be paid a risk allowance,” Mr. Premadasa said.

Also he said the government should ensure a proper vaccination programme without allowing it to be converted into a lucrative business.

“Approved vaccines have already become a lucrative business,” he said.

He noted that importation of essential drugs had taken a back seat as a result of the current pandemic.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)