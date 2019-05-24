A group of Opposition legislators yesterday said Opposition parties should support the No-Confidence Motion (NCM) submitted by the JVP against the Government.

Addressing the Media in Colombo yesterday, Parliamentarians Dilan Perera and S.B. Dissanayake said they would support the NCM because it is against the Government even though the motive of JVP in moving the Motion was not clear.

“Everywhere we go, people are saying this Government should be sent home. It is clear that people have lost faith in this Government. Therefore, we should support the NCM as it serves the primary objective of defeating the Government,” Perera added.

Meanwhile, they also said that Ministers of the likes of Mangala Samaraweera should take public sentiment into serious consideration and take measures to move a resolution seeking a two-thirds majority to dissolve Parliament.

“Once Parliament is dissolved, people can elect a new Government of their choice,” the noted.

They also vouched that individuals such as Rishad Bathiudeen will not be a part in a future government headed by them.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Buddhika Samaraweera)