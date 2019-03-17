The expenditure heads of the Ministry of Housing and Cultural Affairs was passed in Parliament without amendment yesterday.

The expenditure heads of the Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Welfare, Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms and the Ministry of Primary Industries & Social Empowerment will be taken up for debate today.

Meanwhile, a heated argument took place during yesterday’s Committee Stage Debate when United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Kanchana Wijesekera levelled an allegation against the expenditure of the Ministry of Housing and Construction.

Joining the debate, Minister Sajith Premadasa said the Opposition is spreading false rumors at a time that the government is focused on the country’s Unitary Status.

The Minister said the government is strengthening Sri Lanka as a unitary state.

Premadasa noted the Opposition was making false statements claiming the government was trying to become Federal and change articles that prioritize Buddhism in the Constitution.

The Minister added such statements are merely cheap politics, further stressing a high standard of politics had to be implemented.

The Minister further added the unitary status of the country was not restricted to a paragraph in the constitution and plans for a practical unitary status had been made and achieved.

He also said due to the government’s foreign policy, it was able to find solutions to several allegations levelled against Sri Lanka.

He added it was the Government’s duty to protect our soldiers and the government would carry out its duty without fail.

The Minister also added statements made regarding electric chairs for Mahinda Rajapaksa and chopping blocks for soldiers were no longer relevant.

