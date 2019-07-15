Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said the presidential candidate they would field would certainly win the election.

Responding to questions by journalists at his residence at Wijerama Mawatha, Mr. Rajapaksa said the people have realised that they had been deceived by the government.

“Our presidential candidate will certainly win. People are intelligent enough to understand that they were deceived by the government last time. Some people don’t even have food and the economy is in ruins. There is no national security. People understand these things,” he said.

When asked about the allegations made by the JVP that the Opposition failed to fully support the no-confidence motion against the government, Mr. Rajapaksa said the JVP never sought their support.

“They should have discussed the motion with us before asking for support. The JVP didn’t come to us. When it was brought, we used the vote because we are against the government.

The JVP should have known to work hard for it. They go meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at night. That’s how the JVP is,” he said.

