More than 1,800 telephone numbers, including those used by the Easter Sunday suicide bombers and others who were occasionally connected to them, are being analysed by the CID at the moment, Police Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said yesterday (30).

Briefing the Media about the current security situation, Gunasekara said, “Investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks are being carried out successfully by the CID and the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID). At the moment the CID is analysing 26 computers including 23 laptops, 138 mobile phones and tabs, 30 external hard disks, 12 pen drives, 142 SIM cards and 67 CDs, DVDs and digital video recorders taken into custody during search operations,” he added.

He further said, 66 suspects, including seven women, were detained and are being questioned by the CID, while 21 suspects including two women, who were arrested over the attacks are being questioned by the TID.

He also requested the general public not to be panicked by fake news and rumours regarding the security at schools island-wide. “The Security Forces have supplied the best possible security for all the schools,” he assured.

Gunasekara addressing a Media conference at the Ministry of Defence, further said, there were false rumours created around the security situation of two schools in Bambalapitiya and Cinnamon Gardens.

“The Special Task Force has been advised to clean up certain areas near a school in Bambalapitiya and they have also been advised to look into the vehicle congestion around the school gates in the case of a school in Cinnamon Gardens. This message has somehow been mis-communicated and there were rumours saying that security was compromised, but this is not true.”

