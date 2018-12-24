Over 45,000 people and 13,646 families have been affected by the recent floods in the Northern Province due to heavy rains and winds, the Disaster Management Center yesterday said.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodipili also said the flood waters are gradually receding.

According to the DMC situation report 44,595 persons and 13,646 families have been affected in the Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya and Jaffna districts as at yesterday afternoon.

“Around 8,539 people have been given shelter at 52 relief camps and all the necessary food and medicinal supplies have been provided, Kodippili told the Daily News. One hundred and fifty one houses have been partially damaged by the adverse weather.”

Kodippili said swift action will be taken to compensate people whose houses and have been damaged.

“These areas had received a rainfall exceeding 300 mm,” Kodippili also said.

DMC sources also said that 85 families in Gangawatakoralaya in Kandy have also been affected by heavy rains.

Kodippili also said that Army, Navy, Air Force personnel and Police have been deployed to conduct rescue operations and relief activities to the affected areas.

“The Army in coordination with Disaster Management Centre (DMC) personnel rescued five people in Mullaithivu who were trapped by the heavy floods,” Kodippili said.

According to Sri Lanka Army sources, “Over 230 personnel, belonging to 7 Sri Lanka Light Infantry Regiment, 9 Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment, 1 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment, 15 Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment have been engaged in relief operations since the heavy rains that lashed the areas from Saturday (22).”

Sri Lanka Army personnel have also prevented possible breaches on the tank bunds at Olumadhu and Pulumuchchundukulam in Kilinochchi by immediately stacking sand bags around vulnerable places in the bunds.

Sri Lanka Navy personnel has deployed nine dinghies and six relief teams in Mullaithivu and Kilinochchi districts.

Bell 212 Helicopter and Y12 aircraft belonging to Sri Lanka Air Force were conducted reconnaissance flights over Iranamadu and Mullaitivu areas to assess the flood situation.

Meanwhile,the sluice gates of Iranamadu tank, Rajanganaya tank, Angamuwa tank and Deduru Oya were opened yesterday morning.

The DMC requests people living in the downstream areas to stay vigilant. Landslides have been reported from Beragala and Haputale temporarily blocking a part of Colombo-Badulla main road. According to Police, the drivers must stay vigilant of dense fog conditions when using Colombo-Badulla main road.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department forecasts more showers or thunder showers in the Northern Province today. The Weather forecast said that “Several spells of shower will occur in the Eastern and North-Central Provinces.

Showers and thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2pm.

Fairly heavy rain fall above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

Unsettled weather conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.” The Meteorology Department requests the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Meteorology Department souces have also forecast that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the coastal areas from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar.

“Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other coastal areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-Easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam. Winds will be North-Easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island,” Met. Deapartment sources said.

