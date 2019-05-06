The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified more than Rs.140 million cash and other assets worth over Rs.7 billion belonging to the terrorists involved in the Easter Sunday attacks, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Part of the total amount of this cash has been seized by the CID and the rest of the amount is currently in multiple savings accounts owned by the terrorists.

The CID has already suspended these bank accounts, the police spokesperson said.

“73 suspects are still being questioned by the CID and the Terrorist Investigation Department (TID). There are 54 suspects including seven women under CID custody while 19 others including two women are under TID custody,” he said.