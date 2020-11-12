The Government has spent Rs.7,564.71 million to provide relief to 1,452,954 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, Rs.10,000 worth essential items have been provided to 43,376 families while a sum of Rs.5,000 each has been given to 1,409,578 families, according to the Government Information Department. Following the re-emergence of COVID-19 virus in Divulapitiya, relief has been provided to 43,376 families while the Treasury has released Rs.7564.71 million to provide relief to the people who were out of work due to restrictions on movement and curfew.

Over 7,500 families in the Colombo District, 7,000 families in the Gampaha District and 4,000 families in the Kalutara District, 2,961 families in the Kurunegala District and 2,378 families in the Batticaloa District have been provided with essential items containing dry rations.

Meanwhile, an allowance of Rs.5,000 was granted to 544,254 families in the Gampaha District, 466,720 families in the Colombo District, 262,000 families in the Kalutara District, 93,914 families in the Kurunegala, 27,550 Batticaloa and 15,140 in Ratnapura Districts.

(Source: Daily News)