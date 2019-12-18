Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris yesterday (17), informed Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage that Attorney General Dappula de Livera has already ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena, Parliamentarian and former Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, regarding the 21 April Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He said that the order has already been conveyed to the CID and the CID had also recorded statements from several persons in connection with the incident, including two former Inspectors General of Police, three former Deputy Inspectors General of Police, former Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara and a few former Ministers.

Peiris made the aforesaid submissions to Court when the case filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and incumbent IGP Pujith Jayasundera, who has been sent on compulsory leave, over their failure to prevent the Easter Sunday carnage and complicity to murder, was taken up before Additional Magistrate Liyanage.

The Magistrate further remanded the duo till 23 December.

