Paddy farmers producing & using organic fertilizer to receive incentives

The Cabinet has granted approval to pay an incentive of Rs. 12,500 per hectare not exceeding 02 hectares (05 acres) to encourage the farmers who produce and use organic fertilizer for their own cultivation.

The Ministry of Agriculture has planned to meet the requirement of organic fertilizer for paddy cultivation of about 800,000 hectares for the Maha season 2021/2022.

Accordingly, necessary steps have already been taken to direct the farmers to produce quality fertilizer, mainly under the guidance of the Agrarian Development Department.

In addition, measures have also been to increase the quality of organic fertilizer produced by licensed farmers.